[GAME] Song titles A-Z

There’s A Kind Of Hush - Herman’s Hermits

Unfaithful - Rihanna

Vicar and the Frog - Fred Wedlock

Wade In The Water - The Barefoot Movement

XTC - Lukas Leon

Yellow on the Broom - Gaberlunzie

Zi Zhu Diao, 紫竹调 (Purple Bamboo Melody) - Traditional Chinese Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6EfUSJWiQU

Andy You’re A Star - The Killers

Breathe - Roxette

Calico Jack - The Barefoot Movement

Devil Went Down To Georgia (The) - Charlie Daniels Band

Everybody Must Get Stoned - Cypress Hill

Far Far Away - Slade

Girl of My Best Friend (The) - Elvis Presley

Hercules The Bear - The Corries

I Love You Because - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UCqi_K4SIU

Jeely Piece Song - Alexander Brothers

Karma - Alicia Keys

Little Sadie - Trees

Move it on Over - Hank Williams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Lza3NVH6Ig