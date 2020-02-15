I’ll Never Get out of This World Alive - Hank Williams
@richard101 I see you’ve found a new song to enter, nice! Keep going!
Jekyll and Hyde - Five Finger Death Punch
Killiekrankie - The Corries
Lady Willpower – Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Mack the Knife - Michael Bublé
Nice One Cyril - Cockerel Chorus
(appropriate on St Cyril’s day!)
Oh Dear Me - The Corries
Pills - Bo Diddley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdX1PikvePY
Queen’s Four Marys (The) - Moira Kerr
Road Runner - The Pretty Things
Settin’ the Woods on Fire - Hank Williams
There’s A Kind Of Hush - Herman’s Hermits
Unfaithful - Rihanna
Vicar and the Frog - Fred Wedlock
Wade In The Water - The Barefoot Movement
XTC - Lukas Leon
Yellow on the Broom - Gaberlunzie
Zi Zhu Diao, 紫竹调 (Purple Bamboo Melody) - Traditional Chinese Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6EfUSJWiQU
Andy You’re A Star - The Killers
Breathe - Roxette
Had to share the image.