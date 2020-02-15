Bus Stop - The Hollies
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Cold Cold Heart - Hank Williams
Sorry for the poor quality, the recording is from 1952.
Daft Punk - Pentatonix
Easy Skanking - Bob Marley
Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra
Get Off Of My Cloud - The Rolling Stones
Hi again,
If you search this thread for the song you posted you will learn it has already been entered by:
Please avoid duplicate songs, if the song is sung by another artist it would count as a new item.
Here We Are - Don Moen
I’ll Never Get out of This World Alive - Hank Williams
@richard101 I see you’ve found a new song to enter, nice! Keep going!
Jekyll and Hyde - Five Finger Death Punch
Killiekrankie - The Corries
Lady Willpower – Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Mack the Knife - Michael Bublé
Nice One Cyril - Cockerel Chorus
(appropriate on St Cyril’s day!)
Oh Dear Me - The Corries
Pills - Bo Diddley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdX1PikvePY
Queen’s Four Marys (The) - Moira Kerr
Road Runner - The Pretty Things
Settin’ the Woods on Fire - Hank Williams
There’s A Kind Of Hush - Herman’s Hermits
Unfaithful - Rihanna