Quicksand - Britney Spears
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Red Sails In The Sunset - Bing Crosby
Southfork By Midnight - The Barefoot Movement
Tallahassee Lassie - Freddy Cannon
Universally Speaking - Red Hot Chili Peppers
VD is for Everyone - unknown
XYZ - Sik-K
You Belong To Me - The Doobie Brothers
Zars - Die Antwoord
Wedding Of Lachie McGraw - The Corries
(Next letter is A. )
A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall - Bob Dylan
Bus Stop - The Hollies
Cold Cold Heart - Hank Williams
Sorry for the poor quality, the recording is from 1952.
Daft Punk - Pentatonix
Easy Skanking - Bob Marley
Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra
Get Off Of My Cloud - The Rolling Stones
Here We Are - Don Moen
I’ll Never Get out of This World Alive - Hank Williams
Jekyll and Hyde - Five Finger Death Punch