Lovely on the Water - Steeleye Span
Make a Move - Cypress Hill
Night Shift - Siouxsie and the Banshees
OMG - Usher
Prince Charming - Adam and the Ants
Quicksand - Britney Spears
Red Sails In The Sunset - Bing Crosby
Southfork By Midnight - The Barefoot Movement
Tallahassee Lassie - Freddy Cannon
Universally Speaking - Red Hot Chili Peppers
VD is for Everyone - unknown
XYZ - Sik-K
You Belong To Me - The Doobie Brothers
Zars - Die Antwoord
This should be post #2119a…
Wedding Of Lachie McGraw - The Corries
(Next letter is A. )
A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall - Bob Dylan
Unknown as in casual?
Me again, if I only could find an excuse.
Bus Stop - The Hollies
Cold Cold Heart - Hank Williams
Sorry for the poor quality, the recording is from 1952.
Daft Punk - Pentatonix
Easy Skanking - Bob Marley