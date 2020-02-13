[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Big Nellie May - The Corries

Cradle of Humankind, The - Flogging Molly

Don’t Worry Be Happy - Bob Marley

Every Grain of Sand - Bob Dylan

Four Strong Winds – Bobby Bare

Guitar Man - Elvis Presley

Hey Jude - The Beatles

I Threw It All Away - Bob Dylan

Julia Dream - Pink Floyd

Kiss Me Quick - Elvis Presley
Lovely on the Water - Steeleye Span

Make a Move - Cypress Hill

Night Shift - Siouxsie and the Banshees

OMG - Usher

Prince Charming - Adam and the Ants

Quicksand - Britney Spears

Red Sails In The Sunset - Bing Crosby

Southfork By Midnight - The Barefoot Movement

Tallahassee Lassie - Freddy Cannon

Universally Speaking - Red Hot Chili Peppers