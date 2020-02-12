Never Been To Spain - Elvis Presley
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Objects In The Mirror - Mac Miller
Peace in the Valley - Elvis Presley
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) - Backstreet Boys
Rock A Hula Baby - Elvis Presley
Sittin’ On Top Of The Bay - Otis Redding
Tivedshambo (Swedish) - ABBA
ABBA’s very last public appearance!
In January 1986, the former members of ABBA sang Tivedshambo for a TV programme that celebrated their manager Stig Anderson.
This is my last ABBA song in this thread.
Undercover - No Doubt
Promises, promises…
Venus — Frankie Avalon (1959)
Xtatic Truth - Crystal Fighters
Will Ye Go Lassie Go - The Corries
(I’m sure @Erik_J knew I was about to post that … )
Next up is Y …
Yesterdays - Guns N’ Roses
Yes I saw you was about to post, but obviously I was a step ahead.
Zebulon - Rufus Wainwright
All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth - Spike Jones
Big Nellie May - The Corries
Cradle of Humankind, The - Flogging Molly
Don’t Worry Be Happy - Bob Marley
Every Grain of Sand - Bob Dylan
Four Strong Winds – Bobby Bare
Guitar Man - Elvis Presley