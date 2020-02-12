[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2081

Jump Around - Cypress Hill

#2082

Kickstart My Heart - Motley Crue

#2083

Lowrider - Cypress Hill

#2084

Milkshake - Village People
(the movie this video came from was so bad, it was good…)

#2085

Never Been To Spain - Elvis Presley

#2086

Objects In The Mirror - Mac Miller

#2087

Peace in the Valley - Elvis Presley

#2088

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) - Backstreet Boys

#2089

Rock A Hula Baby - Elvis Presley

#2090

Sittin’ On Top Of The Bay - Otis Redding

#2091

Tivedshambo (Swedish) - ABBA

ABBA’s very last public appearance!
In January 1986, the former members of ABBA sang Tivedshambo for a TV programme that celebrated their manager Stig Anderson.

This is my last ABBA song in this thread. :slight_smile:

#2092

Undercover - No Doubt

Promises, promises…

#2093

Venus — Frankie Avalon (1959)

#2094

Xtatic Truth - Crystal Fighters

#2095

Will Ye Go Lassie Go - The Corries

(I’m sure @Erik_J knew I was about to post that … wink)

Next up is Y

#2096

Yesterdays - Guns N’ Roses

Yes I saw you was about to post, but obviously I was a step ahead. :stuck_out_tongue:

#2097

Zebulon - Rufus Wainwright

#2098

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth - Spike Jones

#2099

Big Nellie May - The Corries

#2100

Cradle of Humankind, The - Flogging Molly