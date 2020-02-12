After You’re Gone - Ella Fitzgerald
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Bricklayer’s Song - The Corries
Crazy - Cypress Hill
Donald Where’s Your Troosers? - Andy Stewart
Enter Sandman - Metallica
Sounds like he knows how to do yodeling.
Find Ourselves - The Barefoot Movement
Garden - Pearl Jam
Hanging Around - The Stranglers
Isadore - Incubus
Jump Around - Cypress Hill
Kickstart My Heart - Motley Crue
Lowrider - Cypress Hill
Milkshake - Village People
(the movie this video came from was so bad, it was good…)
Never Been To Spain - Elvis Presley
Objects In The Mirror - Mac Miller
Peace in the Valley - Elvis Presley
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) - Backstreet Boys
Rock A Hula Baby - Elvis Presley
Sittin’ On Top Of The Bay - Otis Redding
Tivedshambo (Swedish) - ABBA
ABBA’s very last public appearance!
In January 1986, the former members of ABBA sang Tivedshambo for a TV programme that celebrated their manager Stig Anderson.
This is my last ABBA song in this thread.