[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2022

Embarrassment - Madness

#2023

Fraggle Rock - The Jim Henson Company

#2024

Good Girl Gone Bad - Rihanna

#2025

Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic - Isaac Hayes

1 Like
#2026

Intermezzo No 1- ABBA (Instrumental)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6kShipYwCk

Aren’t we lucky there are spell checkers? :smiley:

2 Likes
#2027

Jaded - Aerosmith

#2028

Kiss - Prince

#2029

Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream - Simon & Garfunkel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dn_99vvS5U
 

 
“The song captures the short-lived psychedelic era of the late 1960s…”

1 Like
#2030

Money Honey - Elvis Presley

#2031

Near You – Tammy Wynette and George Jones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI-M0InLsCk

#2032

Ohne Dich - Rammstein

1 Like
#2033

Polly on the Shore - Trees

#2034

Qualidade De Vida - Simone & Simaria

#2035

Railroad Runs Through The Middle Of The House - Alma Cogan

#2036

Soldiers Three - Trees

#2037

Take Her In Your Arms - Andy M. Stewart

#2038

Unchained Melody - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Sm9jFaHbCM

#2039

Valley of Strathmore - Silly Wizard

#2040

Who Liveth So Merry - Strawhead

#2041

Xeroxed - Mushroomhead

1 Like