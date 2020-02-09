[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2012

Unbreak My Mixtape - M.I.A

#2013

Violent Crimes - Kanye West

#2014

When The Wind Blows - Eric Bogle

#2015

Xxplosive - Dr. Dre

#2016

YMCA - Village People

(How has this one not been used yet? :shifty:)

#2017

Zombie Bastards - Weezer :-1:

#2018

And The Band Played “Waltzing Matilda” - Eric Bogle

#2019

Barbershop Harmony Time - Tenacious Q

#2020

Come Back Baby - Ray Charles

#2021

Da Doo Ron Ron - The Crystals

#2022

Embarrassment - Madness

#2023

Fraggle Rock - The Jim Henson Company

#2024

Good Girl Gone Bad - Rihanna

#2025

Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic - Isaac Hayes

#2026

Intermezzo No 1- ABBA (Instrumental)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6kShipYwCk

Aren’t we lucky there are spell checkers? :smiley:

#2027

Jaded - Aerosmith

#2028

Kiss - Prince

#2029

Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream - Simon & Garfunkel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dn_99vvS5U
 

 
“The song captures the short-lived psychedelic era of the late 1960s…”

#2030

Money Honey - Elvis Presley

#2031

Near You – Tammy Wynette and George Jones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI-M0InLsCk