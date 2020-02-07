[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1993

Change the World - Eric Clapton

#1994

Diamonds - Rihanna

#1995

Eyes of a Stranger - Queensrÿche

#1996

Fading - Rihanna

#1997

Geordie - Trees

#1998

Hangman – The Kingston Trio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-9h2NcLbgU

#1999

I’m A Marionette - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzkkrDYRGSU

#2000

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In) – Kenny Rogers and The First Edition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AULOC--qUOI

from youtube user comments:
“If you grew up in the 60’s and didn’t know this song…then you weren’t there!”

#2001

Knockout - Lil Wayne feat. Nicki Minaj

My parents loved Kenny Rogers, and I can honestly say I’ve never heard this one :shifty:

Of course, my first thoughts when I heard it were "What were they on when they wrote that thing? And how good was it that they thought it was a good idea to record it? That song is about as stereotypically 60’s as I’ve ever heard. Not as trippy as Floyd, but makes about as much sense :peace_symbol: :heart: :musical_note:

#2002

Last Train to San Fernando - Johnny Duncan

#2003

Mad as a Hatter - Larkin Poe

#2004

(Now and Then There’s) A Fool Such as I - Elvis Presley

#2005

Open your eyes - Staind

#2006

Pocketful Of Rainbows - Elvis Presley

#2007

Queen For A Day - Blackmore’s Night

#2008

Runaway Train - Vernon Dalhart

#2009

Sally Free and Easy - Trees

#2010

Tattooed Lady - Paddy Roberts

#2011

Under The Influence - Eminem

(@TechnoBear, — now I’ll have to wait for the next T to post one of the few ABBA songs left.)

#2012

Unbreak My Mixtape - M.I.A