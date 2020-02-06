[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1978

Never My Love – Association

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzgpB9xpyT8

#1979

Ol’ Man River - Paul Robeson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh9WayN7R-s

#1980

Parish of Dunkeld - Silly Wizard

#1981

Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows, The - Brand New

#1982

Rogues in a Nation - Steeleye Span

#1983

Seaside Rendezvous - Queen

#1984

Take My Breath Away - Berlin

#1985

Under My Wheels - Alice Cooper

#1986

Vindaloo - Fat Les

#1987

While the Iron is Hot - Trees

#1988

XTC - LIZ

#1989

Yellow Rose of Texas, The – (Gene Autry | Mitch Miller | Willie Nelson | Elvis Presley | et al.)

#1990

Zone, The - Weeknd

#1991

Adam’s Toon - Trees

#1992

Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi_XLOBDo_Y

#1993

Change the World - Eric Clapton

#1994

Diamonds - Rihanna

#1995

Eyes of a Stranger - Queensrÿche

#1996

Fading - Rihanna

#1997

Geordie - Trees