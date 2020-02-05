[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1970

Fireball - Don Spencer

(Fireball XL5 theme. :rocket:)

#1971

G.I.Blues - Elvis Presley

#1972

Hello, This Is Joanie - Paul Evans

#1973

In The Arms Of Rosalita - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9Ib2jlGmiQ

#1974

Justified and Ancient - The KLF

#1975

Killarney (Balfe) - Strawhead

#1976

Leaving of Liverpool - The Dubliners

#1977

Man With No Country - Flogging Molly

#1978

Never My Love – Association

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzgpB9xpyT8

#1979

Ol’ Man River - Paul Robeson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh9WayN7R-s

#1980

Parish of Dunkeld - Silly Wizard

#1981

Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows, The - Brand New

#1982

Rogues in a Nation - Steeleye Span

#1983

Seaside Rendezvous - Queen

#1984

Take My Breath Away - Berlin

#1985

Under My Wheels - Alice Cooper

#1986

Vindaloo - Fat Les

#1987

While the Iron is Hot - Trees

#1988

XTC - LIZ

OK now? :wink:

#1989

Yellow Rose of Texas, The – (Gene Autry | Mitch Miller | Willie Nelson | Elvis Presley | et al.)

