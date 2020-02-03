[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1957

Suntoucher - Groove Armada

#1958

'39 - Queen

#1959

Under the Gun - Motorhead

#1960

Vive Le Roy - Strawhead

#1961

Where Is Love? - Suntones

#1962

X.Y.U. - Smashing Pumpkins

#1963

Young Love - Donnie Osmond

#1964

Zero - Chris Brown

#1965

Absolute Zero – Bruce Hornsby

https://www.lyrics.com/lyric/36062827/Bruce+Hornsby/Absolute+Zero

:innocent:

#1966

Baggy Trousers - Madness

#1967

Cherry Bomb - The Runaways

#1968

Dancing the Distance – Kingston Trio

https://www.stlyrics.com/songs/k/kingstontrio2185/dancingthedistance104791.html

#1969

Epic - Faith No More

#1970

Fireball - Don Spencer

(Fireball XL5 theme. :rocket:)

#1971

G.I.Blues - Elvis Presley

#1972

Hello, This Is Joanie - Paul Evans

#1973

In The Arms Of Rosalita - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9Ib2jlGmiQ

#1974

Justified and Ancient - The KLF

#1975

Killarney (Balfe) - Strawhead

#1976

Leaving of Liverpool - The Dubliners

