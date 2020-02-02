[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1953

Oceans Away - Roger Daltry

#1954

Parchment Farm Blues – Kingston Trio

I had the Kingston Trio album with this title on it, but I never knew the history.

#1955

Queen of the highway - The Doors

#1956

“Right On”, Marvin Gaye

#1957

Suntoucher - Groove Armada

#1958

'39 - Queen

#1959

Under the Gun - Motorhead

#1960

Vive Le Roy - Strawhead

#1961

Where Is Love? - Suntones

#1962

X.Y.U. - Smashing Pumpkins

#1963

Young Love - Donnie Osmond

#1964

Zero - Chris Brown

#1965

Absolute Zero – Bruce Hornsby

https://www.lyrics.com/lyric/36062827/Bruce+Hornsby/Absolute+Zero

:innocent:

#1966

Baggy Trousers - Madness

#1967

Cherry Bomb - The Runaways

#1968

Dancing the Distance – Kingston Trio

https://www.stlyrics.com/songs/k/kingstontrio2185/dancingthedistance104791.html

#1969

Epic - Faith No More

#1970

Fireball - Don Spencer

(Fireball XL5 theme. :rocket:)

#1971

G.I.Blues - Elvis Presley

#1972

Hello, This Is Joanie - Paul Evans