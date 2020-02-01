[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Fool - Trees

Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3_0GqPvr4U

Hit jam - The Brian Jonestown Massacre

I Saw It In the Mirror - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUsvcy1zlSM

Jack-a-roe - Grateful Dead

Which is actually Bob Dylan’s but like the Dead’s cover

Kodachrome – Paul Simon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rlDTK6QI-w

Lodi - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Mountain Mary - Dr. Hook

Ned of the Hill - Graham and Shiela Nelmes

Oceans Away - Roger Daltry

Parchment Farm Blues – Kingston Trio

I had the Kingston Trio album with this title on it, but I never knew the history.

Queen of the highway - The Doors

“Right On”, Marvin Gaye

Suntoucher - Groove Armada

'39 - Queen

Under the Gun - Motorhead

Vive Le Roy - Strawhead

Where Is Love? - Suntones

X.Y.U. - Smashing Pumpkins

Young Love - Donnie Osmond