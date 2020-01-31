Don’t Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
Exodus - Bob Marley
Fool - Trees
Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3_0GqPvr4U
Hit jam - The Brian Jonestown Massacre
I Saw It In the Mirror - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUsvcy1zlSM
Jack-a-roe - Grateful Dead
Which is actually Bob Dylan’s but like the Dead’s cover
Kodachrome – Paul Simon
Lodi - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Mountain Mary - Dr. Hook
Ned of the Hill - Graham and Shiela Nelmes
Oceans Away - Roger Daltry
Parchment Farm Blues – Kingston Trio
I had the Kingston Trio album with this title on it, but I never knew the history.
Queen of the highway - The Doors
“Right On”, Marvin Gaye
Suntoucher - Groove Armada
'39 - Queen
Under the Gun - Motorhead
Vive Le Roy - Strawhead
Where Is Love? - Suntones