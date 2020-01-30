[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1935

When I’m Sixty Four - The Beatles

1 Like
#1936

X (EQUIS) - Nicky Jam

#1937

(You’re The) Devil in Disguise - Elvis Presley

#1938

(The) Zephyr Song - Red Hot Chili Peppers

2 Likes
#1939

A Prayer For Me In Silence - Flogging Molly

#1940

Bird on the Wire – Leonard Cohen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bird_on_the_Wire

1 Like
#1941

Crazy World - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv4dqgid9QA

Yes! :smiley:

1 Like
#1942

Don’t Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult

#1943

Exodus - Bob Marley

1 Like
#1944

Fool - Trees

#1945

Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3_0GqPvr4U

#1946

Hit jam - The Brian Jonestown Massacre

#1947

I Saw It In the Mirror - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUsvcy1zlSM

#1948

Jack-a-roe - Grateful Dead

Which is actually Bob Dylan’s but like the Dead’s cover

#1949

Kodachrome – Paul Simon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rlDTK6QI-w

#1950

Lodi - Creedence Clearwater Revival

1 Like
#1951

Mountain Mary - Dr. Hook

#1952

Ned of the Hill - Graham and Shiela Nelmes

#1953

Oceans Away - Roger Daltry

#1954

Parchment Farm Blues – Kingston Trio

I had the Kingston Trio album with this title on it, but I never knew the history.