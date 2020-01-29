[GAME] Song titles A-Z

New Life - Depeche Mode

Oh dear, mother - George Formby

Paddy McGinty’s Goat - Val Doonican

Queen Eleanor’s Confession - Strawhead

Roses of Picardy - Perry Como

Summertime - Janis Joplin (Rehearsal at CBS Recording Studio 1968)

This is a true gem! :smiley:

Edit)
This video is not so easy to find using YT search, it has had only 48 views in its first two years.

Could be that most of those views are me on different IP. :blush:

The Battle of Oudenarde - Strawhead

Until We Meet Again - Flogging Molly

Verandah of Millium August – Kingston Trio

https://www.famousfix.com/topic/kingston-trio-verandah-of-millium-august

When I’m Sixty Four - The Beatles

X (EQUIS) - Nicky Jam

(You’re The) Devil in Disguise - Elvis Presley

(The) Zephyr Song - Red Hot Chili Peppers

A Prayer For Me In Silence - Flogging Molly

Bird on the Wire – Leonard Cohen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bird_on_the_Wire

Crazy World - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv4dqgid9QA

Yes! :smiley:

Don’t Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult

Exodus - Bob Marley

Fool - Trees

Give Peace A Chance - John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3_0GqPvr4U