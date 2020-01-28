[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1920

Hamlet III (Autumn Days) - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBRwdRNFpH8

#1921

Island Earth No More - Battlefield Band

#1922

Jockey to the Fair - Son of Morris On

#1923

Kumbaya – Joan Baez

#1924

Light My Way - Audioslave

#1925

Masters of War - Bob Dylan

#1926

New Life - Depeche Mode

#1927

Oh dear, mother - George Formby

#1928

Paddy McGinty’s Goat - Val Doonican

#1929

Queen Eleanor’s Confession - Strawhead

#1930

Roses of Picardy - Perry Como

#1931

Summertime - Janis Joplin (Rehearsal at CBS Recording Studio 1968)

This is a true gem! :smiley:

Edit)
This video is not so easy to find using YT search, it has had only 48 views in its first two years.

Could be that most of those views are me on different IP. :blush:

#1932

The Battle of Oudenarde - Strawhead

#1933

Until We Meet Again - Flogging Molly

#1934

Verandah of Millium August – Kingston Trio

https://www.famousfix.com/topic/kingston-trio-verandah-of-millium-august

#1935

When I’m Sixty Four - The Beatles

#1936

X (EQUIS) - Nicky Jam

#1937

(You’re The) Devil in Disguise - Elvis Presley

#1938

(The) Zephyr Song - Red Hot Chili Peppers

#1939

A Prayer For Me In Silence - Flogging Molly