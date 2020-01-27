X - 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me - Elvis Presley
Zombie Jamboree – Kingston Trio
2 Likes
All Shook Up - Elvis Presley
Ballad of Bethnal Green - Paddy Roberts
1 Like
Cam Ye O’er Frae France - Steeleye Span
1 Like
Don’t Be Cruel - Elvis Presley
1 Like
Early Morning Rain – Gordon Lightfoot
Far Away Boys - Flogging Molly
Grey Day - Madness
Hamlet III (Autumn Days) - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBRwdRNFpH8
Island Earth No More - Battlefield Band
2 Likes
Jockey to the Fair - Son of Morris On
Kumbaya – Joan Baez
2 Likes
Light My Way - Audioslave
Masters of War - Bob Dylan
New Life - Depeche Mode
Oh dear, mother - George Formby
1 Like
Paddy McGinty’s Goat - Val Doonican
1 Like
Queen Eleanor’s Confession - Strawhead