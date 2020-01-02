Eight Miles High - The Byrds
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Fly like an eagle - Seal
Green Rolling Hills of West Virginia - Emmylou Harris
Homburg - Procol Harum
Immigrant Song - Led Zeppelin
(We were watching the “Thor” movies yesterday. )
Judge Not - Bob Marley
Kelly the Boy from Killane - The Dubliners
Listen To Your Heart - Roxette
McAlpine’s Fusiliers - The Dubliners
Now Westlin’ Winds - Strawhead
On The Way To The Bottom - Dr. Hook
Punch Drunk Grinning Soul - Flogging Molly
I think they’re trying to say “Happy New Year” in the worst possible way.
Quality - Paul Simon
Roller Derby Queen - Jim Croce
Stand By Me - John Lennon
(Think it’s my turn, d**mn, I still have three Abba songs on T.)
Tutti Frutti - Little Richard
Under Pressure - David Bowie
Verdi Cries - 10,000 Maniacs
Why Don’t We Do It In The Road? - The Beatlis
Xanny - Billie Eilish