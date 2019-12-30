Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Napoleon on St. Helena - Strawhead
On a Snowy Christmas Night - Elvis Presley
1 Like
Presbyterian Boy - Tom Paxton
Querer - Cirque du Soleil
Ramblin’ Rover - Silly Wizard
1 Like
Santa Baby - Pussycat Dolls
Untitled - Interpol
Vegetable Pills - Strawhead
Wasn’t That A Party - Tom Paxton
XNXX - Joji
Your Feet’s Too Big - Strawhead
Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart - Judy Garland
1 Like
A bad dream - Keane
Ballad of Lucy Jordan - Dr. Hook
Cuéntame un cuento - Celtas Cortos
Don’t Stop the Cavalry - Jona Lewie
1 Like
Eight Miles High - The Byrds
1 Like
Fly like an eagle - Seal