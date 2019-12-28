About a Girl - Nirvana
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Bad Boys - Inner Circle
Can the Can - Suzi Quattro
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo - The Rolling Stones
Elected - Alice Cooper
From The Back Of A Broken Dream - Flogging Molly
Goin’ Home - The Osmonds
Hamlet I (Unreleased song) - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0dU4K0wL4E
I Saw Three Ships - Maddy Prior
Just Because - Elvis Presley
Krazy - Pitbull
Last Video, The - ABBA
Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
Napoleon on St. Helena - Strawhead
On a Snowy Christmas Night - Elvis Presley
Presbyterian Boy - Tom Paxton
Querer - Cirque du Soleil
Ramblin’ Rover - Silly Wizard
Santa Baby - Pussycat Dolls