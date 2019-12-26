[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1790

Karn Evil 9 - Emerson, Lake & Palmer

1 Like
#1791

Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond

#1792

Made of Glass - KT Tunstall

#1793

No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper

#1794

Oceans - Pearl Jam

#1795

Pink City Twist - The Fabulous Poodles

#1796

Quicksand - La Roux

#1797

Ring Out Solstice Bells - Jethro Tull

1 Like
#1798

Something - The Beatles

#1799

3000 miles from here - Ian Hunter

#1800

That’s Me - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP_dk429rbc

Just tro be sure we are on track. :wink:

(An excuse to enter a long missed Abba letter. :grin: )

#1801

Up In The Air - Thirty Seconds To Mars

The letter in turn after the 3/T I should have used. :blush:

#1802

Voodoo Woman - Bobby Goldsboro

#1805

Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones

#1806

X - Chris Brown

#1807

Ye Warwickshire Lads and Your Lasses - Strawhead

#1808

Zion - Fluke

#1809

About a Girl - Nirvana

#1810

Bad Boys - Inner Circle

#1811

Can the Can - Suzi Quattro