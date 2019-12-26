Karn Evil 9 - Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond
Made of Glass - KT Tunstall
No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper
Oceans - Pearl Jam
Pink City Twist - The Fabulous Poodles
Quicksand - La Roux
Ring Out Solstice Bells - Jethro Tull
Something - The Beatles
3000 miles from here - Ian Hunter
That’s Me - ABBA
Up In The Air - Thirty Seconds To Mars
Voodoo Woman - Bobby Goldsboro
Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones
X - Chris Brown
Ye Warwickshire Lads and Your Lasses - Strawhead
Zion - Fluke
About a Girl - Nirvana
Bad Boys - Inner Circle
Can the Can - Suzi Quattro