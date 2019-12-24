Eres tú - Mocedades
This is a very old Spanish song… but I still love it.
Eres tú - Mocedades
This is a very old Spanish song… but I still love it.
Fireworks - Roxette
Gloria - Umberto Tozzi
There was a version of this song by Laura Branigan in the 80’s which was popular in Europe, but the original song was Italian.
It looks that I’m very fond of 80’s music
Hills of Greenmore - Steeleye Span
I’ll Never Find Another You - The Seekers
Just Dance - Lady Gaga
Karn Evil 9 - Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond
Made of Glass - KT Tunstall
No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper
Oceans - Pearl Jam
Pink City Twist - The Fabulous Poodles
Quicksand - La Roux
Ring Out Solstice Bells - Jethro Tull
Something - The Beatles
3000 miles from here - Ian Hunter
That’s Me - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP_dk429rbc
Just tro be sure we are on track.
(An excuse to enter a long missed Abba letter. )
Up In The Air - Thirty Seconds To Mars
The letter in turn after the 3/T I should have used.
Voodoo Woman - Bobby Goldsboro
Wild Horses - The Rolling Stones