#1782

Chocolate Chip Trip - Tool

#1783

Dressed For Success - Roxette

#1784

Eres tú - Mocedades

This is a very old Spanish song… but I still love it.

#1785

Fireworks - Roxette

#1786

Gloria - Umberto Tozzi

There was a version of this song by Laura Branigan in the 80’s which was popular in Europe, but the original song was Italian.

It looks that I’m very fond of 80’s music :slight_smile:

#1787

Hills of Greenmore - Steeleye Span

#1788

I’ll Never Find Another You - The Seekers

#1789

Just Dance - Lady Gaga

#1790

Karn Evil 9 - Emerson, Lake & Palmer

#1791

Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond

#1792

Made of Glass - KT Tunstall

#1793

No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper

#1794

Oceans - Pearl Jam

#1795

Pink City Twist - The Fabulous Poodles

#1796

Quicksand - La Roux

#1797

Ring Out Solstice Bells - Jethro Tull

#1798

Something - The Beatles

#1799

3000 miles from here - Ian Hunter

#1800

That’s Me - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP_dk429rbc

Just tro be sure we are on track. :wink:

(An excuse to enter a long missed Abba letter. :grin: )

#1801

Up In The Air - Thirty Seconds To Mars

The letter in turn after the 3/T I should have used. :blush: