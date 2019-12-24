[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1776

It’s how the song it titled though, and is sung as if it were a ‘T’

#1777

X-Ray Hamburger - The Network

#1778

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go - Bob Dylan

#1779

Zilch - The Monkees

#1780

After the Fire Is Gone - Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty

#1781

Back in the U.S.S.R. - The Beatles

#1782

Chocolate Chip Trip - Tool

#1783

Dressed For Success - Roxette

#1784

Eres tú - Mocedades

This is a very old Spanish song… but I still love it.

#1785

Fireworks - Roxette

#1786

Gloria - Umberto Tozzi

There was a version of this song by Laura Branigan in the 80’s which was popular in Europe, but the original song was Italian.

It looks that I’m very fond of 80’s music :slight_smile:

#1787

Hills of Greenmore - Steeleye Span

#1788

I’ll Never Find Another You - The Seekers

#1789

Just Dance - Lady Gaga

#1790

Karn Evil 9 - Emerson, Lake & Palmer

#1791

Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond

#1792

Made of Glass - KT Tunstall

#1793

No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper

#1794

Oceans - Pearl Jam

#1795

Pink City Twist - The Fabulous Poodles