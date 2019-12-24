It’s how the song it titled though, and is sung as if it were a ‘T’
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
X-Ray Hamburger - The Network
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go - Bob Dylan
Zilch - The Monkees
After the Fire Is Gone - Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty
Back in the U.S.S.R. - The Beatles
Chocolate Chip Trip - Tool
Dressed For Success - Roxette
Eres tú - Mocedades
This is a very old Spanish song… but I still love it.
Fireworks - Roxette
Gloria - Umberto Tozzi
There was a version of this song by Laura Branigan in the 80’s which was popular in Europe, but the original song was Italian.
It looks that I’m very fond of 80’s music
Hills of Greenmore - Steeleye Span
I’ll Never Find Another You - The Seekers
Just Dance - Lady Gaga
Karn Evil 9 - Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Love on the Rocks - Neil Diamond
Made of Glass - KT Tunstall
No More Mr. Nice Guy - Alice Cooper
Oceans - Pearl Jam
Pink City Twist - The Fabulous Poodles