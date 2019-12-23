[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1769

I think that’s a “yes”

#1770

7empest - Tool

#1771

That’s not a T :wink:

#1772

“Up on the House Top”, Gene Autry

:mag: where’s that no leet amendment when you need it ?

#1773

I think it’s a teven :rofl:

#1774

Virginity - The Piranhas

#1775

Winner Takes It All, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyIOl-s7JTU

#1776

It’s how the song it titled though, and is sung as if it were a ‘T’

#1777

X-Ray Hamburger - The Network

#1778

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go - Bob Dylan

#1779

Zilch - The Monkees

1 Like
#1780

After the Fire Is Gone - Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty

1 Like
#1781

Back in the U.S.S.R. - The Beatles

#1782

Chocolate Chip Trip - Tool

#1783

Dressed For Success - Roxette

#1784

Eres tú - Mocedades

This is a very old Spanish song… but I still love it.

3 Likes
#1785

Fireworks - Roxette

#1786

Gloria - Umberto Tozzi

There was a version of this song by Laura Branigan in the 80’s which was popular in Europe, but the original song was Italian.

It looks that I’m very fond of 80’s music :slight_smile:

2 Likes
#1787

Hills of Greenmore - Steeleye Span

1 Like
#1788

I’ll Never Find Another You - The Seekers

1 Like