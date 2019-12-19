[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#1756

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer - Elmo and Patsy

#1757

Ha Ha You’re Dead - Green Day

#1758

It’s the End of the World as We Know It - R.E.M.

#1759

Jingo Song (The) - Strawhead

#1760

King Has Lost His Crown, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd_ZkAiVwzI

#1761

“Let it Snow”, Michael Bublé

#1762

Mad Dogs and Englishmen - Noel Coward

#1763

Name Of The Game, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCKMJwfgM4w

https://englishment.net/

So, was it a typo or not?

#1764

O Holy Night - Mariah Carey

#1765

Piper, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjgG8EfsB1M

Yay, I’m in sync!

#1766

Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows - Brand New

Thank goodness :slight_smile:

#1767

Rubber Bullets - 10CC

#1768

Santa Claus is Back In Town - Elvis Presley

#1769

I think that’s a “yes”

#1770

7empest - Tool

#1771

That’s not a T :wink:

#1772

“Up on the House Top”, Gene Autry

:mag: where’s that no leet amendment when you need it ?

#1773

I think it’s a teven :rofl:

#1774

Virginity - The Piranhas

#1775

Winner Takes It All, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyIOl-s7JTU