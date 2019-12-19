Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer - Elmo and Patsy
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Ha Ha You’re Dead - Green Day
It’s the End of the World as We Know It - R.E.M.
Jingo Song (The) - Strawhead
King Has Lost His Crown, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd_ZkAiVwzI
“Let it Snow”, Michael Bublé
Mad Dogs and Englishmen - Noel Coward
Name Of The Game, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCKMJwfgM4w
So, was it a typo or not?
O Holy Night - Mariah Carey
Piper, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjgG8EfsB1M
Yay, I’m in sync!
Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows - Brand New
Thank goodness
Rubber Bullets - 10CC
Santa Claus is Back In Town - Elvis Presley
I think that’s a “yes”
7empest - Tool
That’s not a T
“Up on the House Top”, Gene Autry
where’s that no leet amendment when you need it ?
I think it’s a teven
Virginity - The Piranhas
Winner Takes It All, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyIOl-s7JTU