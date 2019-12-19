Keep the customer satisfied - Simon & Garfunkel
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Lady Bird - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryzXcaZHU3o
Madeira, M’dear - Flanders and Swann
Noble Arghyll - Strawhead
(an odd spelling)
Over the Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
Paper Roses - Marie Osmond
Queen’s Visiting the Camp at Tilbury (The) - Strawhead
Remember You’re A Womble - The Wombles
Sweet Soul Sister - The Cult
This Christmas - Harry Connick, Jr
United We Stand - Brotherhood of Man
Visitors, The - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhr6tUE32YA
White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane
XO - Eden
Yap Yap Yap - The Piranhas
Zat you, Santa Claus? - Harry Connick, Jr
Alley Cat - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFWMeh4LJq0
Ball Park Incident - Wizzard
Charming Maid - Brass Monkey
“Deck the Halls”, Nat King Cole