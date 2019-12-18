Work Shy - The Fabulous Poodles
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
XO - John Mayer
Please, you’re keeping me out of sync with all ABBA letters I have left.
You Know My Name - Chris Cornell
Zambezi - The Piranhas
Age of Man - Greta Van Fleet
Buffalo soldier - Bob Marley
Cool Yule - Acoustix
Don’t Believe a Word - Thin Lizzy
En hälsning till våra parkarrangörer (Swedish) - ABBA (Collage of songs with greetings)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gngaC_nEPbs
First Snowfall - The Carpenters
God Only Knows - The Beach Boys
Honey Honey - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j6OI9TxqzI
I’m Gonna Be The First One - Harry Connick, Jr.
Jamming - Bob Marley
Keep the customer satisfied - Simon & Garfunkel
Lady Bird - ABBA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryzXcaZHU3o
Madeira, M’dear - Flanders and Swann
Noble Arghyll - Strawhead
(an odd spelling)
Over the Mountain - Ozzy Osbourne
Paper Roses - Marie Osmond