[GAME] Movie and Role

Erik_J: Erik_J: The Terminator (movie 1984) - T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger)

T-800: “I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle.”

Biker: “You forgot to say please…”

I’ll have to point out (before someone else), that was the second movie, Terminator 2 - Judgement Day (1991) where he stole clothes from the biker in a bar.

In the 1984 original he stole clothes from some punks.

I’ll go with another time-travel classic:-

Twelve Monkeys (Movie 1995) - James Cole (Bruce Willis)