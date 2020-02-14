[GAME] Movie and Role

#8

Moonraker - Hugo Drax
“Look after Mr Bond. See that some harm comes to him.”

#9

In the films, isn’t that the note pinned to Felix’s chest after Sanchez has fed him to the sharks and left him in the guest bedroom, too? In License to Kill?

#10

<off-topic>

You could well be right @droopsnoot. One Bond film tends to merge into the next :slight_smile: I’m pretty sure it was in the book Live and Let Die but I guess that doesn’t mean it made it into the film.

</off-topic>

#11

According to imdb it’s in the book, of L&LD, but it’s a long time since I read the book or saw the film, although I do like it because it’s my first ever Bond film, and I think it’s my first ever film at the cinema. But they have a habit of using sequences from one book as part of the plot in a different movie.

#12

Goldfinger - James Bond
“A martini. Shaken, not stirred.”

#13

Star Wars - Han Solo
“I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”

#14

Duck Soup (1933 Black and white )

Groucho Marx as Rufus T. Firefly president/dictator of bankrupt Freedonia

  1. Firefly: Not that I care, but where is your husband?
  2. Teasdale: Why, he’s dead.
  3. Firefly: I bet he’s just using that as an excuse.
  4. Teasdale: I was with him to the very end.
  5. Firefly: No wonder he passed away.
  6. Teasdale: I held him in my arms and kissed him.
  7. Firefly: Oh, I see, then it was murder.
    Will you marry me?
    Did he leave you any money?
    Answer the second question first.

Snippet:-

coothead

#15

The Terminator (movie 1984) - T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger)
T-800: “I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle.”
Biker: “You forgot to say please…”

#16

Stingray (1964 TV Series) - Commander Samuel Shore

“Anything can happen in the next half hour.”

(Now our family motto! lol)

#17

Good Morning, Vietnam (movie 1987) - Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams)
“Gooooooooooood morning, Vietnaaaam!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwSra5p8MDw

#19

I’ll have to point out (before someone else), that was the second movie, Terminator 2 - Judgement Day (1991) where he stole clothes from the biker in a bar.
In the 1984 original he stole clothes from some punks.

I’ll go with another time-travel classic:-

Twelve Monkeys (Movie 1995) - James Cole (Bruce Willis)

I know some things that you don’t know.
It’s going to be very difficult for you to understand it.

#20

Timecop (1994) - Senator McComb (Ron Silver)

“Never interrupt me when I’m talking to myself.”

#21

Lost in Space (movie 1998) - Will Robinsson
“Danger, Will Robinsson!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsmacmhdrUs

I still have the films on video, now I must see them again. cheers
(I.e. if I still have a working video player.)

That’s a true gem! One of the best Bruce Willis characters! :+1:

#22

The Last Starfighter (1984) - Centauri (Robert Preston)

“Greetings, Starfighter. You have been recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.”

#23

War of the Worlds (movie 2005) - Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise)

Tripods in sight…
Robbie Ferrier: What is it? Is it terrorists?
Ray Ferrier: These came from some place else.
Robbie Ferrier: What do you mean, like, Europe?
Ray Ferrier: No, Robbie, not like Europe!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYGWG2_PB_Q

Haven’t seen @Centauri here in a very long time. :slightly_smiling_face:

#24

Short Circuit - Stephanie Speck

“Life is not a malfunction.”

#25

Ice Pirates (1984) - Zeno (Ron Perlman)

“I hope no one minds but I have no intention of facing this sober.”

(A extremely cheesy, disastrously terrible sci-fi flick with an all star cast. The first movie I saw in 3D)

#26

LEXX (TV series 1997-2002) - Kai, the dead last of the Brunnen-G
“The dead do not feel pain.”
“The dead do not get frustrated.”
“The dead can’t get high.”
“I have not been aroused for 6000 years.”

I’ll give it a 10/10, there was nothing like it at the time. :smiley:

The series was aired in Sweden decades ago. I’ve re-enjoyed all episodes at least once, very well spent time. :slightly_smiling_face:

All episodes from all four seasons are still avaiable in original quality:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3twbmu-NcyIK3wVZm-gSYyA1rVWdxo8W

About LEXX:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lexx

Fandom sites:
http://www.lexxdomain.com
https://lexx.fandom.com

#27

Greatest American Hero (1981-84) - Bill Maxwell (Robert Culp)

“She probably thought she saw what she said she thought she saw.”

This was a hilarious parody of the super hero genre. Didn’t take itself too seriously but was very entertaining. Loved this show and was very upset when it was cancelled.

#28

