[GAME] Movie and Role

“Look after Mr Bond. See that some harm comes to him.”
Goldfinger - James Bond
“A martini. Shaken, not stirred.”
Star Wars - Han Solo
“I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”
Duck Soup (1933 Black and white )
Groucho Marx as Rufus T. Firefly president/dictator of bankrupt Freedonia
- Firefly: Not that I care, but where is your husband?
- Teasdale: Why, he’s dead.
- Firefly: I bet he’s just using that as an excuse.
- Teasdale: I was with him to the very end.
- Firefly: No wonder he passed away.
- Teasdale: I held him in my arms and kissed him.
Firefly: Oh, I see, then it was murder.
Will you marry me?
Did he leave you any money?
Answer the second question first.
coothead
The Terminator (movie 1984) - T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger)
T-800: “I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle.”
Biker: “You forgot to say please…”
Stingray (1964 TV Series) - Commander Samuel Shore
“Anything can happen in the next half hour.”
(Now our family motto! )
Good Morning, Vietnam (movie 1987) - Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams)
“Gooooooooooood morning, Vietnaaaam!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwSra5p8MDw
I’ll have to point out (before someone else), that was the second movie, Terminator 2 - Judgement Day (1991) where he stole clothes from the biker in a bar.
In the 1984 original he stole clothes from some punks.
I’ll go with another time-travel classic:-
Twelve Monkeys (Movie 1995) - James Cole (Bruce Willis)
I know some things that you don’t know.
It’s going to be very difficult for you to understand it.
Timecop (1994) - Senator McComb (Ron Silver)
“Never interrupt me when I’m talking to myself.”
Lost in Space (movie 1998) - Will Robinsson
“Danger, Will Robinsson!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsmacmhdrUs
I still have the films on video, now I must see them again.
(I.e. if I still have a working video player.)
That’s a true gem!
One of the best Bruce Willis characters!
The Last Starfighter (1984) - Centauri (Robert Preston)
“Greetings, Starfighter. You have been recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.”
War of the Worlds (movie 2005) - Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise)
Tripods in sight…
Robbie Ferrier: What is it? Is it terrorists?
Ray Ferrier: These came from some place else.
Robbie Ferrier: What do you mean, like, Europe?
Ray Ferrier: No, Robbie, not like Europe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYGWG2_PB_Q
Haven’t seen @Centauri here in a very long time.
Short Circuit - Stephanie Speck
“Life is not a malfunction.”
Ice Pirates (1984) - Zeno (Ron Perlman)
“I hope no one minds but I have no intention of facing this sober.”
(A extremely cheesy, disastrously terrible sci-fi flick with an all star cast. The first movie I saw in 3D)
LEXX (TV series 1997-2002) - Kai, the dead last of the Brunnen-G
“The dead do not feel pain.”
“The dead do not get frustrated.”
“The dead can’t get high.”
“I have not been aroused for 6000 years.”
I’ll give it a 10/10, there was nothing like it at the time.
The series was aired in Sweden decades ago. I’ve re-enjoyed all episodes at least once, very well spent time.
All episodes from all four seasons are still avaiable in original quality:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3twbmu-NcyIK3wVZm-gSYyA1rVWdxo8W
About LEXX:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lexx
Fandom sites:
http://www.lexxdomain.com
https://lexx.fandom.com
Greatest American Hero (1981-84) - Bill Maxwell (Robert Culp)
“She probably thought she saw what she said she thought she saw.”
This was a hilarious parody of the super hero genre. Didn’t take itself too seriously but was very entertaining. Loved this show and was very upset when it was cancelled.
