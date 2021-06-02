[GAME] I'm so old

@rpkamp well, maybe a bit of both. But I do remember that it had a lot of lag and just running slow…so maybe both are to blame.
Was?
I’m so old this was my first game Tetris.
I am so old, the music I grew up with went from being called “Classic Rock” to “Oldies”
It’s called “Dark-Thirty”. Time to be home by.
I’m so old, I remember when the street lights went off at 10.30pm.
Off Topic:
Our milk is still delivered daily, although at fairly random times, and since the introduction of social distancing, it’s never come within two metres of the door!
I’m so old I remember staying for hours next to the stereo to tape our favorite songs, and cursing the DJ when he talked through the intro or worse in the middle of the song
I’m so old I remember paying thruppence for a bag of Walkers Crisps, scratching around for the blue sachet of salt, untwisting to release contents then vigorously shaking to ensure an even spread
I’m so old I remember when the corner shop sold chocolate cigarettes.
I can identify with that ‘new beat’ to ‘old skool’ ← that’s an old skool smiley btw
I’m so old, my first storage device was an old cassette player. My first hard drive was a 5MB HD that was in a compaq luggable along with a 5.25" floppy which cost over $10K in Canada.
That’s nothing. My first computer (in 1965) was a $50,000 minicomputer the size of two cars with 2k memory, 512 blocks of magnetic tape storage, and a 4-inch-wide long-persistence-phosphor display screen. It was called the LINC, for Laboratory Instrument Computer, and was designed at Lincoln Labs and built by Digital Equipment Corp.
I’m so old, I played Pokemon Red when I was 10.