[GAME] I'm so old

#66

@rpkamp well, maybe a bit of both. But I do remember that it had a lot of lag and just running slow…so maybe both are to blame.

#67

Was?

#68

I’m so old that I remember when the Sun still shined.
(that really wasn’t so long ago, was it.)

SunBag-2
SunBag-2

#69

I’m so old this was my first game Tetris.

#70

I’m so old my first “computer” was an ordimini.

ordimini computer image

#71

I am so old, the music I grew up with went from being called “Classic Rock” to “Oldies”

#72

… and make sure you’re home before the street lights come on

image
image

#73

It’s called “Dark-Thirty”. Time to be home by.

#74

I’m so old, I remember when the street lights went off at 10.30pm.

#76

When the milk was delivered every morning

image
milk delivery image

#77

Off Topic:
Our milk is still delivered daily, although at fairly random times, and since the introduction of social distancing, it’s never come within two metres of the door! lol

#82

I’m so old I remember staying for hours next to the stereo to tape our favorite songs, and cursing the DJ when he talked through the intro or worse in the middle of the song

#84

I’m so old I remember paying thruppence for a bag of Walkers Crisps, scratching around for the blue sachet of salt, untwisting to release contents then vigorously shaking to ensure an even spread :slight_smile:

#85

I’m so old I remember when the corner shop sold chocolate cigarettes.

l0onvrkgzyt11

#86

I’m so old, not only do I know what this is, I used to use one most days.

Hand-operated_Card_Punch-2
Hand-operated_Card_Punch-2

#87

I can identify with that ‘new beat’ to ‘old skool’ :slight_smile: ← that’s an old skool smiley btw

#89

I’m so old, my first storage device was an old cassette player. My first hard drive was a 5MB HD that was in a compaq luggable along with a 5.25" floppy which cost over $10K in Canada.

#92

That’s nothing. My first computer (in 1965) was a $50,000 minicomputer the size of two cars with 2k memory, 512 blocks of magnetic tape storage, and a 4-inch-wide long-persistence-phosphor display screen. It was called the LINC, for Laboratory Instrument Computer, and was designed at Lincoln Labs and built by Digital Equipment Corp.

#93

image
image

#94

I’m so old, I played Pokemon Red when I was 10.