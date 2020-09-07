[GAME] I'm so old

Community
#1

Simples, just complete the sentence starting “I’m so old…”

Me first!

I’m so old I remember when windows were what you looked through.

3 Likes
#2

I’m so old…

…what was the question now again?

2 Likes
#3

I’m so old I remember when the new DOS 4 was what I tweaked to get the work done.

1 Like
#4

I’m so old, this was my first Eye Phone.

519nqJtaFxL.AC_SL1000
519nqJtaFxL.AC_SL1000891×577 36.8 KB

3 Likes
#5

I’m so old I know what the relation between these items is:

casette and pensil
casette and pensil1600×1600 222 KB

3 Likes
#6

I’m so old I had one of these.
63104b1417f92870c894b230389085aa

#7

I’m so old I mowed the lawn with this.
fovb_bartlett_antique_push_reel_mower__45_594a8709d022d

#8

I’m so old, this bike was brand new when I got it.

66f7cf1a1458a223a88df78d1ef66f4a
66f7cf1a1458a223a88df78d1ef66f4a1078×1600 201 KB

#9

I am so old that I ate and loved…

For those who may be mildly interested in this culinary delight…

Further reading:-

Imperial War Museum - Souvenirs and ephemera

coothead