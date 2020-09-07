[GAME] I'm so old

Simples, just complete the sentence starting “I’m so old…”
Me first!
I’m so old I remember when windows were what you looked through.
I’m so old…
…what was the question now again?
I’m so old I remember when the new DOS 4 was what I tweaked to get the work done.
I’m so old I had one of these.
I’m so old I mowed the lawn with this.
I am so old that I ate and loved…
For those who may be mildly interested in this culinary delight…
coothead