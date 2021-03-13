[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old I remember when windows XP was the best Operating system.
@nidhikohli041 XP was really slow, Windows 7 was much better.
@ladans37 are you sure that was to blame on the OS, or on the hardware you were running the OS on?
In my experience windows XP was plenty fast at the time, as was Windows 7 at its time.
However, if you take an average computer from the windows XP era I’m fairly certain the windows XP experience would be a lot smoother than the windows 7 experience on that same machine.
@rpkamp well, maybe a bit of both. But I do remember that it had a lot of lag and just running slow…so maybe both are to blame.
Was?
I’m so old this was my first game Tetris.
I am so old, the music I grew up with went from being called “Classic Rock” to “Oldies”
It’s called “Dark-Thirty”. Time to be home by.
I’m so old, I remember when the street lights went off at 10.30pm.
Off Topic:
Our milk is still delivered daily, although at fairly random times, and since the introduction of social distancing, it’s never come within two metres of the door!
I’m so old I remember staying for hours next to the stereo to tape our favorite songs, and cursing the DJ when he talked through the intro or worse in the middle of the song
I’m so old I remember paying thruppence for a bag of Walkers Crisps, scratching around for the blue sachet of salt, untwisting to release contents then vigorously shaking to ensure an even spread
I’m so old I remember when the corner shop sold chocolate cigarettes.
I can identify with that ‘new beat’ to ‘old skool’ ← that’s an old skool smiley btw