[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old, that I keep getting the letter
sequence of the ablephat all wrong.
coothead
I’m so old, that I keep getting the letter
sequence of the ablephat all wrong.
coothead
I’m so old when the Windows XP had made great hype.
I’m so old my first OS was DOS
I’m so old that I have now had my covid-19 vaccination.
coothead
I’m so old I remember when I first worked with Windows 3.1 and MS-DOS
@coothead haha good for you
I’m so old my first Linux GUI was its CLI.
I’m so old I remember when Hashtags were called pound.
I’m so old that I get confused how to hold a phone to capture a picture, which button to click.
Im so old i dont like parties anymore
I’m so old I remember when windows XP was the best Operating system.
@nidhikohli041 XP was really slow, Windows 7 was much better.
@ladans37 are you sure that was to blame on the OS, or on the hardware you were running the OS on?
In my experience windows XP was plenty fast at the time, as was Windows 7 at its time.
However, if you take an average computer from the windows XP era I’m fairly certain the windows XP experience would be a lot smoother than the windows 7 experience on that same machine.
@rpkamp well, maybe a bit of both. But I do remember that it had a lot of lag and just running slow…so maybe both are to blame.
Was?
I’m so old this was my first game Tetris.