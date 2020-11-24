[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old I remember the noise the two 8" floppy disks I had connectd to my TRS80. They were really floppy
Also remember using a hole punch to double the capacity of the floppy disks!
I’m so old I’ve gone a whole day without taking a photo of myself.
I’m so old I remember when portable music players had tape reels on top.
I’m so old I just remembered petrol and butane lighters in the good old days when smoking was considered cool
I’m so old I remember when this was at
I’m so old I remember when the IBM PC-XT with a 20 megabyte hard drive was state of the art.
I’m so old I remember when pocket calculators were a big sensation.
(And I know how to use log tables or a slide rule.)
I’m so old my Saturday morning color cartoons and nail-biting serials played at the neighborhood movie theater - an easy mile hurried walk from home.
20? You were lucky. We used to dream of having 20 megabyte hard drives.
I’m so old I’ve had a MFM hard drive as main storage.
I’m so old I know how to use this:
I am so old that I used a handle like Erik’s on
my first vehicle, which looked a little the vehicle
in the foreground of this image…
…and it was inserted in the little hole just above
the number 8.
It was useful not only for starting the engine, but
also as an essential tool for engine maintenance.
I´m so old that I remember the introduction of nintendo. Those good old days.
I’m so old that I not only remember them,
but have been regularly using one of them,
the truly excellent…
Casio fx-115 scientific calculator
…without any problems since 1985.
I’m so old, that I keep getting the letter
sequence of the ablephat all wrong.
I’m so old when the Windows XP had made great hype.