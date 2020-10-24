[GAME] I'm so old

I’m so old I remember when we use mouse with a ball.
To me that sounds like you’re very young. I still use a trackball, as in this moment.
Sorry, those ancient mices slipped my mind. (Somewhere I have a forgotten drawer full of them.)
I remember the time we bought our first 1Gb IDE hard disk drive, and how expensive it was. But then I also remember that the “big” version of the Onyx system I first used to work on for software development had 128Kb of memory, and four of us developed code on it.
I’m so old, my first experience of computers was by using an acoustic coupler.
@Gandalf, and this is the sound we learned to imitate.
I’m so old I remember the noise the two 8" floppy disks I had connectd to my TRS80. They were really floppy
Also remember using a hole punch to double the capacity of the floppy disks!
I’m so old I’ve gone a whole day without taking a photo of myself.
I’m so old I remember when portable music players had tape reels on top.
I’m so old I just remembered petrol and butane lighters in the good old days when smoking was considered cool
I’m so old I remember when the IBM PC-XT with a 20 megabyte hard drive was state of the art.
I’m so old I remember when pocket calculators were a big sensation.
(And I know how to use log tables or a slide rule.)
I’m so old my Saturday morning color cartoons and nail-biting serials played at the neighborhood movie theater - an easy mile hurried walk from home.
20? You were lucky. We used to dream of having 20 megabyte hard drives.
I’m so old I’ve had a MFM hard drive as main storage.
I’m so old I know how to use this:
I am so old that I used a handle like Erik’s on
my first vehicle, which looked a little the vehicle
in the foreground of this image…
…and it was inserted in the little hole just above
the number 8.
It was useful not only for starting the engine, but
also as an essential tool for engine maintenance.
