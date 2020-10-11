[GAME] I'm so old

#21

I’m so old I remember how paper tape was more advanced than punch cards.

(Hint: You can drop a roll of paper tape with fewer consequences than dropping a card deck)

#22

I’m so old, that when I heard about a recent earthquake in Bedfordshire, I immediately suspected Daleks.

#24

I’m so old, I remember a credit card sized 5 MB PCMCIA flash card to my HP-95LX set me back more than 500 $.

HP_95LX_Pocket_Computer

#25

I’m so old I remember shilling out 80 euros for a 64MB compact flash card (basically a precursor to SD cards).

And yes, that is MB, megabytes. That was not a typo.

#26

I’m so old I remember when we use mouse with a ball.

#27

To me that sounds like you’re very young. :wink:

I still use a trackball, as in this moment. :slight_smile:

Edit)
Sorry, those ancient mices slipped my mind. (Somewhere I have a forgotten drawer full of them.)

#28

I remember the time we bought our first 1Gb IDE hard disk drive, and how expensive it was. But then I also remember that the “big” version of the Onyx system I first used to work on for software development had 128Kb of memory, and four of us developed code on it.

#29

I’m so old, my first experience of computers was by using an acoustic coupler.

dialupcacousticcoupler

#30

@Gandalf, and this is the sound we learned to imitate.

Dial-Up-Modem-Handshake.mp3.zip (431.8 KB)

#31

I’m so old I remember the noise the two 8" floppy disks I had connectd to my TRS80. They were really floppy :slight_smile:

Also remember using a hole punch to double the capacity of the floppy disks!

#32

I’m so old I’ve gone a whole day without taking a photo of myself. :rofl:

#33

I’m so old I remember when portable music players had tape reels on top.

#34

Watch like my grandfather) I remember how he used it.

900×604 134 KB

#35

I’m so old I just remembered petrol and butane lighters in the good old days when smoking was considered cool :slight_smile:

all-these-devices-now-fit-in-your-pocket- y08sk9l5flw01
all-these-devices-now-fit-in-your-pocket- y08sk9l5flw01502×720 77.4 KB

#36

I’m so old I remember when this was at sitepointforums.com

#37

I’m so old I remember when the IBM PC-XT with a 20 megabyte hard drive was state of the art.

#38

I’m so old I remember when pocket calculators were a big sensation.

(And I know how to use log tables or a slide rule.)

#39

I’m so old my Saturday morning color cartoons and nail-biting serials played at the neighborhood movie theater - an easy mile hurried walk from home. :cowboy_hat_face:

#40

20? You were lucky. We used to dream of having 20 megabyte hard drives.

#41

I’m so old I’ve had a MFM hard drive as main storage.