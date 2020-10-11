[GAME] I'm so old

Lol that’s if you were rich. If you were poor like my family, it would have been something like…
I’m not as old as everyone here, but I’m this old where my mom would make me wear this every Halloween when other kids wear cool costumes.
I’m so old I have learnt that it is a pointless exercise to even think about the past because I’m never gong back… although I sincerely wish I could to rectify all the mistakes I have made
I’m so old I remember how paper tape was more advanced than punch cards.
(Hint: You can drop a roll of paper tape with fewer consequences than dropping a card deck)
I’m so old, that when I heard about a recent earthquake in Bedfordshire, I immediately suspected Daleks.
I’m so old, I remember a credit card sized 5 MB PCMCIA flash card to my HP-95LX set me back more than 500 $.
I’m so old I remember shilling out 80 euros for a 64MB compact flash card (basically a precursor to SD cards).
And yes, that is MB, megabytes. That was not a typo.
I’m so old I remember when we use mouse with a ball.
To me that sounds like you’re very young. I still use a trackball, as in this moment.
Sorry, those ancient mices slipped my mind. (Somewhere I have a forgotten drawer full of them.)
I remember the time we bought our first 1Gb IDE hard disk drive, and how expensive it was. But then I also remember that the “big” version of the Onyx system I first used to work on for software development had 128Kb of memory, and four of us developed code on it.
I’m so old, my first experience of computers was by using an acoustic coupler.
@Gandalf, and this is the sound we learned to imitate.
I’m so old I remember the noise the two 8" floppy disks I had connectd to my TRS80. They were really floppy
Also remember using a hole punch to double the capacity of the floppy disks!
I’m so old I’ve gone a whole day without taking a photo of myself.
I’m so old I remember when portable music players had tape reels on top.
I’m so old I just remembered petrol and butane lighters in the good old days when smoking was considered cool
I’m so old I remember when this was at
I’m so old I remember when the IBM PC-XT with a 20 megabyte hard drive was state of the art.
I’m so old I remember when pocket calculators were a big sensation.
(And I know how to use log tables or a slide rule.)
I’m so old my Saturday morning color cartoons and nail-biting serials played at the neighborhood movie theater - an easy mile hurried walk from home.