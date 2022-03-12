I do too…from reruns
Though I am old enough to remember when Shazam! wasn’t this character’s name
I’m so old I remember my son playing Command & Conquer via an acoustic modem with a friend in the next city! I was amazed at the power of programmers who could capitalise on available resources to produce a fast responsive animated game on an old black & white monitor!
Written in MSDOS!
I am so old that I thought Zork (the original) was a cool game.
I’m so old I remember measuring computers in the number of colours they had (8, 16, 128, 4096(Wow!))
I remember one of those (my dad had a CB radio in his car for years…)
I remember when there were no red m&m’s because the coloring was found to be toxic.
I’m so old, the first automatic car I drew at work had two gears, low and high.
I’m so old that I saw a world without smartphones) I even remember my first push-button phone, I lost it somewhere in a snowdrift, it was indestructible)
We were lucky, ours were attached to cables
I’m so old, I remember playing the worst video game in history. I loved driving my parents nuts with that sound…
I’m so old that we had to add a seat belt to my dad’s car to take my drivers test.
I’m so old I remember Mr.Hutchesen delivering the mail by horse & carriage ,
and the milk with cream on top was delivered to front porch steps (Waterville, Vt) .
I’m so old I remember I was told the refrigerator got its cooling from a little flame inside.
The flame was most probably propane:
I’m so old,im late getting here with ya all.im old enough to remember when kids played outside from dawn to dusk.
I’m so old, I remember times when I used the books with homework answers instead of finding them on the Internet
I’m so old I remember hoping that when it was my turn the person I wanted to call was available to answer the phone:
I remember as a kid, having to asking for reverse charge calls.