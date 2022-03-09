[GAME] I'm so old

#160

I’m … so… old… Wait, what was I saying? Oh, never mind, it probably wasn’t important… :wink:

#161

I’m so old. A new year doesn’t count.

#162

I’m so old, I know who “Magilla The Gorrilla” is.
Magilla_Gorilla

#163

I do too…from reruns :lol:

Though I am old enough to remember when Shazam! wasn’t this character’s name

image
image1280×720 107 KB

image
image1039×1390 95.9 KB

#164

I’m so old I remember my son playing Command & Conquer via an acoustic modem with a friend in the next city! I was amazed at the power of programmers who could capitalise on available resources to produce a fast responsive animated game on an old black & white monitor!

Edit:

Written in MSDOS!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Command_&Conquer(1995_video_game)?wprov=sfti1

#165

I am so old that I thought Zork (the original) was a cool game.

#166

I’m so old I remember measuring computers in the number of colours they had (8, 16, 128, 4096(Wow!))

#167

I’m so old this was one of my toys.

ringtoy
ringtoy474×625 30.9 KB

#168

I’m so old, I remember when these were out the first time

image
image694×1200 80.8 KB

#169

I’m so old I remember having these:

image

image

image
image899×900 73.3 KB

#170

I remember one of those (my dad had a CB radio in his car for years…)

I remember when there were no red m&m’s because the coloring was found to be toxic.

#171

I’m so old, the first automatic car I drew at work had two gears, low and high.

#172

I’m so old that I saw a world without smartphones) I even remember my first push-button phone, I lost it somewhere in a snowdrift, it was indestructible)

#173

We were lucky, ours were attached to cables
rotary-phone

#174

I’m so old, I remember playing the worst video game in history. I loved driving my parents nuts with that sound…
image

image
image920×613 54.2 KB

#175

I’m so old that we had to add a seat belt to my dad’s car to take my drivers test.

#176

I’m so old I remember Mr.Hutchesen delivering the mail by horse & carriage ,
and the milk with cream on top was delivered to front porch steps (Waterville, Vt) .

#177

I’m so old I remember I was told the refrigerator got its cooling from a little flame inside.

#178

The flame was most probably propane:

https://www.google.co.th/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjmvaGOj7r1AhXySGwGHUTcDkoQFnoECBoQAw&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhome.howstuffworks.com%2Frefrigerator5.htm&usg=AOvVaw0lwoq-ELsiC4J7DR-J7_MZ

#181

I’m so old,im late getting here with ya all.im old enough to remember when kids played outside from dawn to dusk.