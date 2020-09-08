[GAME] I'm so old

Simples, just complete the sentence starting “I’m so old…”
Me first!
I’m so old I remember when windows were what you looked through.
I’m so old…
…what was the question now again?
I’m so old I remember when the new DOS 4 was what I tweaked to get the work done.
I’m so old I had one of these.
I’m so old I mowed the lawn with this.
I am so old that I ate and loved…
For those who may be mildly interested in this culinary delight…
I’m so old that all the gorgeous young girls now give me big genuine smiles… then get up and offer me their seat - it’s true
I had one of those. Lovely little tractor!
I’m so old I remember trams in Liverpool.
I’m so old, I remember when STD meant Subscriber Trunk Dialling.
I’m so old I remember using the landline phone would kick me off the Internet.
I’m so old I had a Black & White TV and had to get off the couch to change the channel.
I’m so old my Saturday morning cartoons were Speed Racer, Felix The Cat & Kimba The White Lion.