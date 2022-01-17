I’m old enough to remember when Windows wasn’t a real OS but a shell for MS-DOS.
I am so old, I wrote my first computer game on a CBM 2032 with 80x40 terminal display.
I’m … so… old… Wait, what was I saying? Oh, never mind, it probably wasn’t important…
I’m so old. A new year doesn’t count.
I’m so old, I know who “Magilla The Gorrilla” is.
I’m so old I remember my son playing Command & Conquer via an acoustic modem with a friend in the next city! I was amazed at the power of programmers who could capitalise on available resources to produce a fast responsive animated game on an old black & white monitor!
Edit:
Written in MSDOS!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Command_&Conquer(1995_video_game)?wprov=sfti1
I am so old that I thought Zork (the original) was a cool game.
I’m so old I remember measuring computers in the number of colours they had (8, 16, 128, 4096(Wow!))
I remember one of those (my dad had a CB radio in his car for years…)
I remember when there were no red m&m’s because the coloring was found to be toxic.
I’m so old, the first automatic car I drew at work had two gears, low and high.
I’m so old that I saw a world without smartphones) I even remember my first push-button phone, I lost it somewhere in a snowdrift, it was indestructible)
We were lucky, ours were attached to cables
I’m so old, I remember playing the worst video game in history. I loved driving my parents nuts with that sound…
I’m so old that we had to add a seat belt to my dad’s car to take my drivers test.
I’m so old I remember Mr.Hutchesen delivering the mail by horse & carriage ,
and the milk with cream on top was delivered to front porch steps (Waterville, Vt) .
I’m so old I remember I was told the refrigerator got its cooling from a little flame inside.