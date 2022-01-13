[GAME] I'm so old

Or how tin foil could help. Or the dance of the rabbit ears during bad weather…

My in-laws had one of the massive antennas attached to the house that they would go outside and adjust periodically…

I’m so old it only seems some years ago the first Harry Potter came out

I’m so old, I remember when “Booster” was just a character in a children’s TV series.

I’m old enough to remember when Windows wasn’t a real OS but a shell for MS-DOS.

I am so old, I wrote my first computer game on a CBM 2032 with 80x40 terminal display.

I’m … so… old… Wait, what was I saying? Oh, never mind, it probably wasn’t important… :wink:

I’m so old. A new year doesn’t count.

I’m so old, I know who “Magilla The Gorrilla” is.
Magilla_Gorilla

I do too…from reruns :lol:

Though I am old enough to remember when Shazam! wasn’t this character’s name

image
image1280×720 107 KB

image
image1039×1390 95.9 KB

I’m so old I remember my son playing Command & Conquer via an acoustic modem with a friend in the next city! I was amazed at the power of programmers who could capitalise on available resources to produce a fast responsive animated game on an old black & white monitor!

Written in MSDOS!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Command_&Conquer(1995_video_game)?wprov=sfti1

I am so old that I thought Zork (the original) was a cool game.

I’m so old I remember measuring computers in the number of colours they had (8, 16, 128, 4096(Wow!))

I’m so old this was one of my toys.

ringtoy
ringtoy474×625 30.9 KB

I’m so old, I remember when these were out the first time

image
image694×1200 80.8 KB

I’m so old I remember having these:

image

image

image
image899×900 73.3 KB

I remember one of those (my dad had a CB radio in his car for years…)

I remember when there were no red m&m’s because the coloring was found to be toxic.

I’m so old, the first automatic car I drew at work had two gears, low and high.

I’m so old that I saw a world without smartphones) I even remember my first push-button phone, I lost it somewhere in a snowdrift, it was indestructible)

We were lucky, ours were attached to cables
rotary-phone

I’m so old, I remember playing the worst video game in history. I loved driving my parents nuts with that sound…
image

image
image920×613 54.2 KB