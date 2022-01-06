I am so old I have 100+ posts in the Word Association thread.
I’m so old my childhood memories are in black and white.
… and silent
I’m so old I remember when my manual car (“stick shift” in American) only had 4 gears.
I’m so old I remember having the choice of three TV channels.
(Pink Floyd’s 13 channels seemed a lot).
I’m so old I know what “Rabbit Ears” are for a TV.
Or how tin foil could help. Or the dance of the rabbit ears during bad weather…
My in-laws had one of the massive antennas attached to the house that they would go outside and adjust periodically…
I’m so old it only seems some years ago the first Harry Potter came out
I’m so old, I remember when “Booster” was just a character in a children’s TV series.
I’m old enough to remember when Windows wasn’t a real OS but a shell for MS-DOS.
I am so old, I wrote my first computer game on a CBM 2032 with 80x40 terminal display.
I’m … so… old… Wait, what was I saying? Oh, never mind, it probably wasn’t important…
I’m so old. A new year doesn’t count.
I’m so old, I know who “Magilla The Gorrilla” is.
I’m so old I remember my son playing Command & Conquer via an acoustic modem with a friend in the next city! I was amazed at the power of programmers who could capitalise on available resources to produce a fast responsive animated game on an old black & white monitor!
Edit:
Written in MSDOS!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Command_&Conquer(1995_video_game)?wprov=sfti1
I am so old that I thought Zork (the original) was a cool game.
I’m so old I remember measuring computers in the number of colours they had (8, 16, 128, 4096(Wow!))